A disturbing video from Dhaka of an army soldier assaulting a man selling flags outside a stadium is viral with a false claim that a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel assaulted a vendor for selling Bangladesh flags in India.

BOOM found that the video is from June 10, 2025, when members of the Bangladesh Army resorted to lathi charge to control the crowd gathered outside the Bangabandhu National stadium in Dhaka for a football match.

The Claim

The video shows a uniformed army soldier walking towards a man holding multiple Bangladesh national flags and assaulting him repeatedly with a lathi. The video is viral with the caption, "One person in India was found selling the Bangladesh flag & got the belt treatment!"





What We Found: Incident From Bangladesh; Not India





1. Bangladesh Media Reports On The Incident

We found a report Bangladeshi news outlet, Daily Ittefaq on June 11, 2025, with the same viral video. The report said that the incident is from June 10, when a Bangladeshi army officer, resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd at the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers match between Bangladesh and Singapore.

2. Bangladesh Army Offers Compensation To Victim

The report by Daily Ittefaq further identified the victim as a flag-seller named Hannan. A report in Jugantor, quoted Lieutenant Colonel Afzalur and said disciplinary action had been initiated against the army soldier seen in the video. The report further said Bangladesh army has since offered a compensation of 1 lakh Taka to the victim.

