Video From Myanmar Viral As Weapons Seized From Militants In Manipur

A video showing a large number of weapons and cash lying on the ground is being shared online with a false claim that it shows weapons seized by the Indian Army from militants in the northeastern state of Manipur.

BOOM found that the video has no connection to Manipur, and actually shows and incident of seizure of weapons by the Burma National Revolutionary Army in Myanmar.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Eastern Command stated that—acting on specific intelligence about the movement of armed cadres near New Samtal village in Khengjoy Tehsil, Chandel District, close to the Indo-Myanmar border—an Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14. Several outlets reported that the operation resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals and the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including seven AK-47 rifles, one M4 rifle, one RPG launcher, four single-barrel breech-loading rifles, and other war-like stores.

In this backdrop, the video is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "*BREAKING* *Indian Army has recovered a huge cache of weapons and cash from militants in Manipur.*"

Fact Check

BOOM extracted keyframes from the video and ran them through reverse image searches, which led us to multiple posts from April 2025 showing a clearer version of the video with Burmese captions.

One post from April 18, 2025, claimed in Burmese that the video shows weapons and silver seized during the Battle of Falam City. People can be heard conversing in Burmese, saying, "Too much money, too much weapons. It is called BNRA."

Furthermore, we closely observed the security personnel visible in the video and noticed an emblem on one of their uniforms. We found that the emblem matches the logo of the Burma National Revolutionary Army (BNRA)—an armed resistance group under the exiled National Unity Government of Myanmar.





Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search and found news reports about weapon recoveries in Falam City, Myanmar.

A report published by Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) English on April 10, 2025, quoted a Chin Brotherhood spokesperson stating that Chin resistance forces had seized numerous weapons, recovered bodies of regime soldiers, and captured several of them alive during that period.

The article states, "The Chin Brotherhood told DVB on Tuesday that Chin resistance forces had seized Falam Township, the second-largest town in Chinland, after seizing the remaining regime outpost concluding a five-month-long battle. In a post on social media, the Chin Brotherhood thanked the Arakan Army (AA) for its continued support and claimed that over 1,000 retaliatory airstrikes have been carried out by the Myanmar Air Force in Falam since the offensive began in November."

Myanmar Now also published a video report about the incident on April 10, 2025.







