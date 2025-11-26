Video From Italy Peddled As Performance Of IAF At Dubai Air Show

A video of a flypast creating tricolour streaks in the sky is going viral on social media with a false claim that it shows an Indian Air Force (IAF) display at the Dubai Air Show.

BOOM found the claim to be false. The video is from an air show happened in Jesolo, Italy in June 2025 and has no relation to the recently concluded Dubai Air Show.

The Dubai Air Show 2025 ended on a tragic note on November 21 when an Indian Air Force Tejas Mk 1 aircraft crashed mid display at Al Maktoum International Airport. The pilot, Wing Commander Naman Syal, lost his life in the crash at the age of 37.

The Claim

A user on X shared the video with the caption, "Converts and Khangresis....... who rejoiced at the Tejas Crash. This is also our Indian Air Force at the Dubai Air Show. Painting the sky with our tricolor. Swagat nahi karoge humara ???"

What We Found: Video Is Not From The Dubai Air Show

1. Video Predates Dubai Air Show Tragedy: We first broke the video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them through Google Lens. The search led us to multiple posts on YouTube and X identifying the video as being from the Jesolo Air Show 2025.

The Frecce Tricolori, Italy's aerobatic team, performing at the Jesolo Air Show on June 28, 2025. @JohnnyGuido13 pic.twitter.com/gfgU7d68Fc — 𝙶𝚠𝚎𝚗 𝙷𝚞𝚋𝚋𝚕𝚎 (@Gwen_Hubble_USA) July 1, 2025

2. Jesolo Air Show In Italy: Taking a cue, we searched Google using keywords related to Jesolo Air Show 2025. We found that it is a major annual air show held in Jesolo, Italy since 1996 featuring the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team. A video posted by the Instagram account Jesolo Tourism also includes visuals seen in the viral footage.

As per the official website, the 2025 air show was held on June 27 and 28 and witnessed more than 400,000 viewers along the beaches of Jesolo. The report further included a visual similar to the scene seen in the viral video.



