A video showing vehicles running on a section of Yongxiu-Wucheng highway submerged underwater during the flood season in China's Jiangxi province is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows a 'water highway' in India.

The long flooded road in the video can be seen surrounded by a huge waterbody on which the vehicles are seen passing by splashing water while crossing it.

Erik Solheim, former Norwegian diplomat and former Executive Director of United Nations Environment Programme tweeted the video with a caption saying, "Incredible India! I finally encountered the most beautiful water highway".





The same video is also being shared on Facebook with a similar false claim.





Fact Check

BOOM found that the viral video is from China showing a section of Yongxiu-Wucheng road in Jiangxi province submerged under water during flood season in the country.

We ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video and came across a tweet by Beautiful China on July 10, 2021, with the same video.

The video is captioned as, "Take a drive on "road underwater" in E China's Jiangxi! A section of Yongxiu-Wucheng Road is submerged in water during flood season when the water level exceeds 18.67 meters Amazing China."

Take a drive on "road underwater" in E China's Jiangxi! A section of Yongxiu-Wucheng Road is submerged in water during flood season when the water level exceeds 18.67 meters #AmazingChina pic.twitter.com/NJK9delnkq — Beautiful China (@PDChinaLife) July 9, 2021

Beautiful China is the official Twitter handle of the largest newspaper group in the country - People's Daily which tweets on Chinese life, travel, and culture.

Taking a cue, we ran a further keyword search on Twitter for 'Yongxiu-Wucheng Road' and found more photos of the same road. The search led us to a China Central Television's (CCTV) tweet from 2019 carrying some pictures of the same road after the water level declines.

The photos were tweeted with the caption, "The Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in East China's Jiangxi province emerged after the water declined. The 5.05 km long road stretches across China's largest freshwater lake and is named as China's "most beautiful highway on water".

The Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in East China's Jiangxi province emerged after the water declined. The 5.05 km long road stretches across China's largest freshwater lake and is named as China's "most beautiful highway on water". #SeeChina #HiChina pic.twitter.com/T8gaoT38uf — CCTV (@CCTV) August 5, 2019

We also found a tweet from June 26, 2022, where People's Daily reported that the Yongxiu-Wucheng highway becomes an "underwater road" when the water level rises in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, east China's Jiangxi province.



The Yongxiu-Wucheng highway will become an underwater road as the water level rises in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, east China's Jiangxi province. pic.twitter.com/WgwOR4L2WI — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 26, 2022

