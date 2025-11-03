BTS Of Crime Series Shared As Real Incident Of Firing On Police In UP

A video showing shooting of a crime series where a police officer is shot is viral as a real incident from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district.

BOOM found that the video was shot as a behind the scenes sequence of a shooting incident. The Raebareli police also released a statement confirming that it does not depict a real incident.

The 12-second viral video shows a woman in a police uniform being shot and injured, while people around her can be seen fleeing in fear.

The Claim

The video is being shared online with a Hindi caption that translates to, "A female police officer shot dead in Raebareli".

(Original Text in Hindi: रायबरेली में एक पुलिसकर्मी महिला को गोली मार कर हत्या)

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

News18 India posted the video on its official YouTube channel with the same false claim.

What We Found: Video Does Not Show Real Incident

1. Behind The Scene Video Of Shooting: We broke the video into keyframes and ran a Google Lens search along with related keywords. This led us to a post by an Instagram user, Ajay Gupta, who shared the video on October 30, 2025, with the thumbnail titled “Live Shooting BTS.”

We also found several other behind-the-scenes videos depicting shooting incidents on his Instagram profile.

In his bio, Gupta describes himself as a content creator who shares behind-the-scenes videos. A similar scene featuring the actors appears from the 4-minute mark in a crime thriller uploaded to a YouTube channel on September 23, 2025.

2. Clarification from Raebareli Police: We found a statement from Raebareli Police’s X handle posting a clarification in response to a user’s query.

The statement further warned strict legal action against anyone found spreading misleading information online. Read it here.







