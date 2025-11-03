Video Of Stray Dog Guarding Homeless Girl Is AI-Generated

An AI-generated video showing a stray dog guarding a homeless girl sleeping on the street is being shared on social media as a real incident.

BOOM used an AI detection tool which confirmed the visuals were created using AI.

The Claim: Video shows stray dog guarding homeless girl

The viral video is being shared on social media with the caption, "A heartwarming moment has captured the internet’s attention — a stray dog staying by a sleeping girl’s side, guarding her through the night. The scene, widely shared on Instagram and Facebook, has melted hearts across social media, with many praising the dog’s loyalty and the unspoken bond between humans and animals."

News 18 Mararthi also published an article on the viral video with the headline when translated to English reads, "Viral Video: A friend should be like this! He came to the girl in the middle of the night, but the dog taught him a lesson, what really happened?"

What We Found:

1) AI tell-tale signs

The first odd thing in the video is the water bottle, which appears oddly shaped and lacks a proper cap. Additionally, a blurred watermark resembling that of Sora, OpenAI’s text-to-video generation tool, can be seen in the visuals.

2) AI Detection Tool results

We analysed the viral video using DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab. The tool's results confirmed the video is an AI-generated deepfake. One of the results by DeepFake-O-Meter gave it a fake portability of 100% that it is AI-generated.





