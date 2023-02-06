An old video of a multi-storey building collapsing has been shared on social media platforms falsely claiming that it shows recent horrific visuals from earthquake-hit Turkey.

BOOM found that the video is not from Turkey. The visual shows collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, South Florida in June 2021.

People in Turkey and Syria are currently struggling for survival as a major earthquake shook both the countries leaving more than 600 people dead and several hundreds homeless. The tragic incident led Turkish authorities to declare a “level 4 alarm” to receive international support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other political leaders across the world, also paid his condolences to the bereaved families and offered all possible assistance to Turkey on behalf of India.

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the video and found several news articles mentioning it to be from a building collapse incident happened in Florida in June 2021.

An ABC7 news bulletin from June 25, 2021, carried the same visuals with a description that reads, "Security camera video from an adjacent building captured the moment of a beachfront condo building collapsed in Surfside, a town outside Miami."

A CNN news report, published on June 24, 2021, states, "An intense search and rescue effort will continue through the night after part of a 12-story residential building collapsed early Thursday in the South Florida town of Surfside, killing at least one and leaving almost 100 people unaccounted for.



It further adds, "About 55 of the 136 units at Champlain Towers South collapsed around 1:30 a.m., officials said, leaving huge piles of rubble on the ground and materials dangling from what remained of the structure in the beachfront community a few miles north of Miami Beach."

As per several reports, the investigators are yet to come up with a conclusion that led to the deadly incident which took lives of 98 people in Miami.

According to a The Los Angeles Times news report published on June 23, 2022, "A judge gave final approval Thursday to a settlement topping $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building that killed 98 people, one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history."