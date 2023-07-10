An old video of people pushing an SUV trapped in a flooded road has recently been shared on social media falsely claiming that the visuals are from Delhi.

BOOM found that the video is old and the visuals show a waterlogged area in Haryana's Rohtak.

News agency Press Trust of India on July 9 reported that Delhi has witnessed over 30 per cent more rainfall than its July quota of 195.8 mm. The report also mentioned that the Delhi government issued a flood warning observing the severity of the situation. Several social media users took Twitter to post the condition of waterlogged areas in Delhi as the rainfall continued.

Amid this, the video is circulating with a caption taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; the Hindi caption translates to, "Arvind Kejriwal is feeling very proud today."



(Original Text in Hindi: आज Arvind Kejriwal जी अत्यधिक गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहे हैं!!!!!)





Click here to view the tweet,



Another Twitter user tweeted the video with a caption, "Delhi and rain are not compatible".





Click here to view the tweet.



Fact Check

BOOM Hindi had debunked the same video in 2022 when it went viral with a similar false claim that the incident happened in Delhi.

We had run a related keyword search in Hindi and found a Facebook post from July 2, 2022, carrying the same video; according to the post the incident happened in Haryana.

Taking a cue, we did a further keyword search on Twitter related to Haryana and found that a Twitter user on June 30, 2022, posted the same video and captioned it as an incident of Haryana's Huda Complex area.

Click here to view the tweet.

Upon observing closely, we noticed that there is a Jio Digital Life Store present in the video. Following this, a related keyword search on Google Maps helped us geolocate the area.

Here is a frame-to-frame comparison between the viral video and the Huda Complex area in Rohtak on Google Street View.





Several users had also uploaded similar videos of waterlogged conditions in Hayana's Rohtak during the same time. One such video from June 30, 2022, can be found on YouTube.

A report by Amar Ujala published on July 1, 2022, mentioned that Haryana's Rohtak area witnessed heavy rainfall at that time leading to waterlogging in several areas.



