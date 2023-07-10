Video Of Massive Waterflow From Dam In China Revived As Himachal Pradesh
BOOM found that the visuals are old and from Xiaolangdi dam on the Yellow River in China.
Claim
An old video from China has recently resurfaced on social media falsely claiming that the clip shows visuals of massive flow of water at Bhakra Nangal Dam on the Satluj River in Himachal Pradesh. In the video, massive amount of water is released rapidly in front of spectators and an alarm siren can be heard in the background. The video is being shared with a caption that translates to, "Gate of Bhakra Nangal Dam opened". (Original Text: भाण्खडा नंगल जम का गेट खुला). BOOM also received the video on its WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) with a verification request.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video in 2019 when it went viral as Pune's Pavana dam flooding the city. We then found a tweet debunking the claims and mentioning that the video is from the Xiaolangdi dam of Yellow river in China. Several users uploaded the video on social media platforms at that time. Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search and found similar videos from China-based news outlets about the dam. The Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River is situated at Henan province in China. The dam attracts tourists because of its gargantuan water flow and famous for sand and slit sedimentation.
