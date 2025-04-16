A video showing a long queue of two-wheelers on a road has surfaced on social media with a false claim that it shows Bajrang Dal members entering West Bengal amid ongoing communal violence in the state.

BOOM found that the video is from Maharashtra's Sangli. We spoke to Sangli Rural Police Inspector Kiran Chaugle, who confirmed that the video was recorded in Sangli, Maharashtra, where the bike rally took place in February this year.

Massive violence erupted in Murshidabad district of north Bengal on April 11 and 12 during protests against the amended Waqf Act. At least three people were killed and several injured during the violence, which forced several to flee to neighbouring district of Malda. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the violence in Murshidabad was pre-planned and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of instigating a communal riot in the state. Banerjee also accused the BJP of spreading unrelated videos to defame the state and reaffirmed the party's strong opposition in Parliament to the recently amended Waqf law.

Verified X handle The Jaipur Dialogues posted the video with the caption, "Bajrang Dal travels to West Bengal".





BOOM broke the video into keyframes, and ran a reverse image search on few of the frames. We found an Instagram post from February 17, 2025, featuring the same video along with additional visuals of what appeared to be a bike rally.

The post stated that the bike rally took place from Mayakka Chinchali in Karnataka to Sangalwadi in Sangli, Maharashtra.





Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search and found an article published by The Times of India about the bike rally that took place in February this year.

The article, dated February 19, 2025, stated that Sangli police took action against hundreds of two-wheeler riders who were returning to Sangli from an annual fair in Karnataka, on February 18. According to the report, the riders blared horns and cheered loudly around 2 am. An excerpt from the report reads, "These motorcyclists visit Chinchali in neighbouring Karnataka every year to attend the Mayakka Devi annual fair, where an annual horsecart race is organised. Organisers claim the horse cart race — covering a distance of roughly 65 km — is the longest in the region."

The article also quoted Sangli Rural Police Inspector Kiran Chaugle, stating that there was no permission for the bike rally in Sangli, and since the riders created a ruckus, the police had to resort to lathicharge.

BOOM reached out to Kiran Chaugle and shared the video with him over WhatsApp for further confirmation. Chaugle confirmed that the video has no connection to West Bengal and was recorded in Maharashtra in February this year.

Chaugle told BOOM, "This video is from Sangli. The incident is from February this year when bikers tried creating a ruckus while taking along a horse cart (along with a long rally) at 2 am. They were racing horses from Chinchali, Karnataka, to Sangalawadi in Sangli, Maharashtra. We had filed a case regarding the same."



