A video showing a large number of people carrying sticks, walking and vandalising things coming on their way has now been revived amid communal tensions in West Bengal with a false claim that it shows recent visuals of Bangladeshis entering India via the Murshidabad border. The video is being circulated online with the caption, "Bangladesh - Murshidabad border. Huge number of Bangladeshis have entered India, something big is being planned. Do or Die time for Hindus, central government needs to act before it is too late". Click here to view an archive of the post.

FactCheck

BOOM had debunked a false communal claim linked to the same video when it went viral in 2024. We had then found multiple news reports and social media posts featuring the similar visuals, confirming that the video was originally recorded during an attack on an Islamic shrine named Murshidpur Darbar Sharif, also known as Doja Pirer Darbar. The attack had led to violence between two Muslim groups.

Sources from the shrine told the Bangladeshi news outlet Dhaka Tribune that the attack was driven by allegations from local madrasa teachers and residents, who claimed that anti-Islamic activities were taking place at the darbar. BOOM Bangladesh also spoke to a local reporter, who said the violence erupted after a group attempted to evict those at the shrine, leading to the death of one of its followers, which further escalated the situation. He also clarified that the clash took place between two Muslim groups. The Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur Sadar police station confirmed to BOOM Bangladesh that there was no communal angle to the incident.