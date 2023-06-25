An old video of a group of people vandalising a Hindu temple has been revived with a false claim that the incident happened in a temple in Sri Lanka.

The same video was earlier viral as an incident of West Bengal. BOOM had then found that the video shows an old incident, which happened on August 4, 2021, when a mob vandalised a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan district.

In the video, an angry mob break the entrance door, enter the temple and start vandalising the interiors. Some people can be seen breaking glasses, pelting stones inside the temple while others record the act on their phones.

The video is doing rounds with a claim that the incident took place in Sri Lanka.

We received the video on our WhatsApp tipline number (7700906588) with a request for verification.









Fact Check

BOOM had debunked the same video in August 2021 when it went viral with another false claim that the incident happened in West Bengal.

We then performed a related keyword search and found several news articles carrying screengrabs from the viral video. The reports mentioned that the incident took place in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Pakistan-based news organisation The Dawn reported about the incident on August 5, 2021. An excerpt from the report reads, "Hundreds of people reportedly vandalised a Hindu temple in Bhong town (60km from here) and blocked the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) after a nine-year old Hindu boy, who allegedly urinated in a local seminary, was granted bail by a local court on Wednesday."

Pakistani parliamentarian Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party also tweeted the same video on August 4, 2021, calling out the negligence by the local police regarding the incident.

Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action. pic.twitter.com/5XDQo8VwgI — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Erstwhile Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn the attack on the temple on August 5, 2021.

Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2021

We also found a video about the reopening of the desecrated Hindu temple from August 11, 2021, on AP Archive's official YouTube channel



The description with the video states that the authorities arrested dozens of attackers and said that they would pay for the repair work of the temple. On August 11, 2021, patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani along with other community was present during the inauguration of the rehabilitated temple.



