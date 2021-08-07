Video Of Attack On Hindu Temple In Pakistan Falsely Shared As West Bengal

A video of a violent mob vandalising a Hindu temple in Pakistan is being shared with a false claim that the incident is from West Bengal in India and the attackers are Rohingya Muslims.

The viral video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Hindu temple located near the settlement of a Rohingya Muslim community in West Bengal, India"







(In Hindi - रोहिंग्या मुस्लिम समुदाय की बस्ती के नजदीक का हिंदू मंदिर ,पश्चिम बंगाल, भारत)

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the video is being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from August 4, 2021 in Pakistan when a mob vandalised a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan district allegedly in retaliation to a minor desecrating a Muslim seminary.

A keyword search led us to news reports on the incident which had included screenshots from the same viral video. The reports stated that the incident had occurred in Punjab province, Pakistan, and not from West Bengal as being claimed.

Hundreds of people descended on the temple in Bhong town, some 590 km from Lahore, after a local court had granted bail to a nine-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly urinated at a library of the seminary reported The Dawn on August 5, 2021.

We can spot the same visual in the news report that is in the viral video of the mob ransacking the temple.





We also found the same video was earlier posted by Pakistani parliamentarian Ramesh Kumar Vankwani from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party on Twitter on August 4, 2021.

Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action. pic.twitter.com/5XDQo8VwgI — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also tweeted about the incident on August 5, 2021, condemning the attack on the temple.

Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2021

A comparison of both the videos also shows they are the same incident.











