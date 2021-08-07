Video Of Attack On Hindu Temple In Pakistan Falsely Shared As West Bengal
BOOM found that the viral video is from Pakistan when a mob on August 4, 2021, vandalised a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan district.
A video of a violent mob vandalising a Hindu temple in Pakistan is being shared with a false claim that the incident is from West Bengal in India and the attackers are Rohingya Muslims.
The viral video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Hindu temple located near the settlement of a Rohingya Muslim community in West Bengal, India"
(In Hindi - रोहिंग्या मुस्लिम समुदाय की बस्ती के नजदीक का हिंदू मंदिर ,पश्चिम बंगाल, भारत)
On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the video is being shared with the false claim.
FACT-CHECK
BOOM found that the viral video is from August 4, 2021 in Pakistan when a mob vandalised a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan district allegedly in retaliation to a minor desecrating a Muslim seminary.
A keyword search led us to news reports on the incident which had included screenshots from the same viral video. The reports stated that the incident had occurred in Punjab province, Pakistan, and not from West Bengal as being claimed.
Hundreds of people descended on the temple in Bhong town, some 590 km from Lahore, after a local court had granted bail to a nine-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly urinated at a library of the seminary reported The Dawn on August 5, 2021.
We can spot the same visual in the news report that is in the viral video of the mob ransacking the temple.
We also found the same video was earlier posted by Pakistani parliamentarian Ramesh Kumar Vankwani from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party on Twitter on August 4, 2021.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also tweeted about the incident on August 5, 2021, condemning the attack on the temple.
A comparison of both the videos also shows they are the same incident.
