The official Instagram handle of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as several pro-AAP Facebook accounts posted a doctored video which leads a viewer to assume that actor Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in a political advertisement endorsing the Arvind-Kejriwal led party.



The spliced video, which has been made using unrelated visuals, was posted with the caption, "King of Bollywood meets the King of Governance".

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan who appears to be wearing a white bathrobe, can be seen saying, "do you believe in magic?", following which the video shows visuals of hospitals and schools and advertises schemes related to 'zero bill' policies in the states where AAP is in power.

BOOM found that the video of Khan is taken from an unrelated commercial where the actor can be seen endorsing a beauty product, not the Aam Aadmi Party.







The video was also posted on the AAP's official Facebook page.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search for "Do You Believe In Magic Shah Rukh Khan" on YouTube and found a YouTube shorts video made as a commercial for Godrej Magic - a body wash product.

Taking a cue, we found the same video on Godrej Magic's Instagram profile with its logo, uploaded on July 7, 2022.

The caption with the video reads, "What do you think Shah Rukh Khan is hinting at? Stay tuned to find out. Something magical is coming real soon!".

We then looked for other Godrej Magic advertisements featuring Khan and found another video where the actor can be seen promoting a body wash product uploaded on July 8, 2022.

The video is captioned as, "Who would have thought that a tiny sachet could make a full bottle of bodywash? We did! Introducing Godrej Magic body wash - India's first ready-to-mix bodywash that's Shah Rukh Khan approved! Now that's what we call magic".

