A 2016 video of Shah Rukh Khan where he says boycott trends have no impact on his films, is being shared as recent.

BOOM found that the video is an excerpt from an interview that Khan gave in 2016 and the line about boycott trends is about the calls for boycotting his movie Dilwale.

The video is being shared with a caption "SRK on social boycott of his films.."

In the 1.19 minute viral video, Khan is in a talk show with Komal Nahta, a film trade analyst and says,"...sometimes it is good yaar Komal... if the film does not work as much as you expected then you get an excuse... this is the excuse... this has happened due to social boycott..."

He then gives an analogy of mothers cooking good food, but people liking it only if they want to do so. Nahta then continues his question and asks the actor, if still has a fear of the trend (calling for boycottof films) or if he thinks it is a thing of the past.

To this, Khan jokingly replies, "...I am not boasting but I am not going to get swept away (by such winds)... only shrubs get shaken by these winds.. ." and then continues, "...with due respect... some (people) may have issues about a (past) comment.... they will become happy... they become happy... because of us... but in this country, in India, the love I get, I can say this with full confidence, very few people receive it."

And then continues, "The love will not weaken by a comment or few things...people understand what is right or wrong...I don't think (boycott trend) that has affected me or my film or will ever affect me or my film".





Fact Check

BOOM noticed that the viral video contains a 'Zee etc' logo. Taking a cue, we ran a search on the ETC Bollywood official Facebook page, for "Komal Nahta Shah Rukh Khan" and found a snippet from the same interview uploaded on ETC Bollywood's official Facebook page on April 14, 2016. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan and the host Komal Nahta can be seen wearing the same attire as seen in the viral video.

The video is captioned as, "Shah Rukh Khan says he is the one of the most loved stars of Bollywood! Watch him as he unveils his take on stardom, life and FAN tonight at 10 only on ETC BBiz!" According to Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer FAN was released on April 15, 2016.

The same search on Google led us to a longer version of the interview uploaded six years ago on Dailymotion. In the video, Khan's response can be heard when Nahta asks him about the 'social boycott' calls for his earlier film Dilwale which released in December, 2015, and if the actor thinks they have suffered loss because of it.

The conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and the host Komal Nahta, as heard in the viral clip, can be watched from the 33:46 minutes to 35:33 minutes in the video.

According to a The Times of India report published on December 14, 2015, "The MNS-affiliated Chitrapat Karmachari Sena today appealed to people to boycott Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale , releasing this week, alleging that the actor "ignored the plight of farmers reeling under severe drought".



