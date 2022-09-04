A video going viral on the internet shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating the price of wheatflour (atta) per liter, instead of kilogram. The video has been shared widely by a lot of prominent handles as well, with captions ridiculing Gandhi for not knowing the unit of measurement for atta.

BOOM found that the video being shared has been cropped, to exclude the immediate correction Gandhi provides after realising his mistake. In the unedited footage, Gandhi is heard saying, "Atta (was) 22 rupees per litre (in 2014), and today it is 40 rupees per liter... erm per kg."

Gandhi made the error while speaking of rising costs of basic goods and commodities at a "Mehangai Par Halla Bol" rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan earlier today. However, the correction he provided at the end was trimmed out, and the Congress leader met with severe trolling on social media from handles sharing the trimmed video.

The clip was shared by many prominent social media accounts, including official Twitter handle of TV news anchor Navika Kumar. She later deleted the tweet, but an archive can be found here.

It was also shared by BJP member Priti Gandhi, and several other Twitter handles.

Atta is measured in litres?!🤔 pic.twitter.com/7KkAQblFDQ — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) September 4, 2022

Several others users shared it on Facebook as well. You can view it here, here, here, here and here.

Fact-Check

BOOM looked for the original footage from the rally today, and came across one by ANI on its Twitter handle.

#WATCH Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talks about price rise in petrol, diesel and Atta, during the party's 'Halla Bol' rally against inflation pic.twitter.com/qpf1Mg7pTv — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Gandhi can be seen making the error, followed by the correction at the 0:40 mark.

While speaking to the audience on the rising prices of goods, Gandhi starts comparing the current prices with that of 2014, when the Congress-led coalition was the center. While stating the different prices of goods like petrol and LPG, he finally arrives to wheat flour. "Atta (was) 22 rupees per litre (in 2014), and today it is 40 rupees per liter," he is heard saying at first. He then suddenly realises the error, and utters, "Erm per kg..."

We also viewed the footage uploaded by the Congress party, and Gandhi making the same error and correction at the 9:56 mark.

The following clip shows the error and the correction.





