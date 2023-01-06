An old photo of Deepika Padukone wearing blue and white striped suit teamed with orange heels is going viral online with a false claim that it shows the actor's response to India's right-wing who criticised her for wearing a similar coloured bikini in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'.

BOOM found that the picture dates back to 2019 when the actor did the photoshoot for the Cannes International Film Festival.

Yash Raj Films' upcoming multi-starrer film 'Pathaan' has been roiled by controversies after India's Hindu right-wing took objection to Deepika wearing an orange bikini in a song from the movie. Saffron is deemed to be a sacred colour in Hinduism. However, it has been featured in many films in the past sans any controversy. As per reports, Pathaan has also undergone cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amid boycott calls, days before its release. It is important to note that the film faced boycott calls much before the release of the song. The trend has been part of larger movement by the Indian right-wing to boycott Bollywood films.



The photo, in this backdrop, is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "the situation is already hot now. And she is not deterring from burning bhakts!!"

(Original text in Hindi: वैसे ही मामला इतना गर्म हो गया है और ये भक्तो को जलाने से बाज नही आ रही है!)





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the picture in a report published by The Indian Express on May 18, 2019.





The picture, along with other two photos of the actor, is captioned as, "Deepika Padukone has been keeping her fans up to date about everything she is doing at Cannes 2019."



Taking a cue, we ran a keyword search and found a DNA report from May 17, 2019, featuring another photograph of Deepika where the actor can be seen wearing the same outfit.

The report states, "Deepika Padukone began her second day at Cannes 2019 looking like a boss lady who exudes power wherever she goes. She wore a pinstripe plunging neckline suit, designed by Loewe. The actress paired it up with neon orange shoes by Stuart Weitzman."

We also found a Hindustan Times video report on their official YouTube channel featuring photographs of the same photoshoot on May 17, 2019.

The title of the video reads, "Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone slays in three new looks from Day 2".

An excerpt from its description states, "Actor Deepika Padukone has hit the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in style. She stunned the red carpet in a puffed up cream gown with a thigh-high slit and a huge brown bow. The dress was a custom creation by Peter Dundas. Deepika completed her look with a high ponytail and thick kohl eyes. The actor also took to Instagram to share her three outfits from the 2nd day of the ongoing film festival."



