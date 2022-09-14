A morphed image showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo hanging on a wall of an auto driver's home in Gujarat during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit is circulating on social media.

BOOM found that the image has been digitally altered; the original image does not feature a photograph of PM Modi .

Arvind Kejriwal accepted an auto-rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani's dinner invitation and visited his house in Ahmedabad on September 12. The AAP leader, accompanied by a few other leaders of the party, took an auto ride to reach Dantani's home during his Gujarat visit as part of the party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls. However, the visit led to a heated argument between Kejriwal and the Gujarat Police when the cops stopped the former citing security protocols.

The Hindi caption with the image translates to, "Sir ji did not eat sweets after having food at auto guy's house and left in a hurry. When asked later, this picture was said to be the reason."

(Original Text in Hindi: ऑटो वाले के घर सर जी ने खाना खाने के बाद मीठा नहीं खाया और जल्दी में निकल गए , बाद में पूछा तो यह तस्वीर को कारण बताया गया.)





BOOM performed a reverse image search to get details about the photo and found the original picture was uploaded on Arvind Kejriwal's official Twitter handle on September 12, 2022.

अहमदाबाद में ऑटो चालक विक्रमभाई दंताणी बड़े प्यार से अपने घर खाने पर लेकर गए, पूरे परिवार से मिलवाया, स्वादिष्ट खाने के साथ बहुत आदर-सत्कार दिया। इस अपार स्नेह के लिए विक्रमभाई और गुजरात के सभी ऑटो चालक भाइयों का ह्रदय से धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/SiFCZOizaW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 12, 2022

Kejriwal posted the original photograph along with two other pictures with a Hindi caption, "In Ahmedabad, auto driver Vikrambhai Dantani lovingly took (me) home for dinner, introduced (me) to the whole family, treated with delicious food and great respect. Heartfelt thanks to Vikrambhai and all the auto driver brothers of Gujarat for this immense affection."

The comparison between the viral image and the original photograph can be seen below.





A further keyword search related to Kejriwal's visit to the auto-driver's place led us to an Indian Express article carrying another image of the same wall of the house. However, we could not spot Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo hanging at the same place as shown in the viral posts.



A video interview of the auto-driver from the same place can be seen on India Today's official YouTube channel.







