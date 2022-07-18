No, This Photo Does Not Show BJP Leaders Partying In Goa

A collage of four images, including one featuring Bharatiya Janata Party members at an auditorium in the Parliament, is viral with false claims that it shows leaders of the ruling party unwinding in Goa at a time when others are helping flood hit people.

The image includes BJP members Shandilya Giriraj Singh, Saumitra Khan, SS Ahluwalia, Kailash Choudhary, G Kishan Reddy and Sukanta Majumdar.

BOOM reached out to BJP MP Saumitra Khan, who confirmed that the photograph is from Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament Library Building, New Delhi.

Telangana is experiencing floods after week-long heavy rains led to the overflowing of the Godavari river in the north and eastern districts of the state. The Indian Express reported, at least 15 lives were lost in monsoon-related incidents last week. Following the floods, authorities are also fearing an outbreak of diseases among those in the relief camps.

Y Satish Reddy, social media convenor of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), tweeted the collage with a caption, "Look at the difference between TRS & BJP. While the leaders of TRS are right with the people in this hour of flood crisis, BJP Leaders are partying in Goa & chilling out with their friends!"





The same photo is viral on Facebook with the above caption.

BOOM performed a reverse image search on the photo of the BJP leaders and found the same image tweeted by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on July 16, 2022.

With Hon'ble Ministerial & MP colleagues Shri @girirajsinghbjp ji, Shri @KailashBaytu ji, Shri @SSAhluwaliaMP ji at the @BJP4India Parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dACSBkIwDN — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 16, 2022

BOOM then reached out to Saumitra Khan, to know details about the picture. Khan confirmed to BOOM that the photograph was taken in Delhi and not in Goa as being claimed. He said, "The photo was taken at the Balayogi Auditorium inside the Parliament building premises in New Delhi."

Another image from the event were uploaded by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Twitter from July 16, 2022. Sanajaoba can be seen attending a political meeting cum dinner at Balayogi Auditorium.

Below is a comparison between the viral picture and Sanajaoba's photo from Balayogi Auditorium .

