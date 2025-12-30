Old Photo Of Anti-India Protest In Bangladesh Viral With False Claim

A photo of a person demonstrating against India on a street in Bangladesh has been shared with a false claim that it shows an anti-India protest in the country after the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The claim further alleges that the protester was injured after an unknown truck driver ran over him.

BOOM found the claims to be false. The protest took place in 2024, and the protester was not run over by a truck during the protest, as claimed.

Relations between India and Bangladesh weakened further after the killing of Osman Hadi and the lynching of a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed that the Hadi's killers fled to Meghalaya. However, Meghalaya Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) denied the claim.

The photo of the anti-India protest gained traction online as tensions rose between the two bordering countries.

The Claim: Photo shows an anti-India protester who was run over by an unknown truck driver in Bangladesh during a recent protest

On December 28, 2025, India Today reported that the picture shows the return of the “India Out” campaign in Bangladesh after Hadi’s killing.

The picture is also being shared online as a graphic with the caption, "A Bangladeshi protestor who was protesting against India on road Was run over by a truck, admitted in hospital now in serious condition. Now don't say that Truck driver also hired by RAW". (sic)

What We Found: Photo From 2024 Viral With False Claim

1. News Report From 2024: We ran a reverse image search to trace the source of the photo and found multiple posts from 2024, including a report by the Bangladeshi outlet Daily Inqilab that carried the same image.





The outlet reported in the article about the anti-India protest taking place in the country at that time.

2. Anti-India Protest by Bangladeshi Leader: Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search in Bangla and came across a post by Bangladeshi politician Md Tarique Rahaman. We noticed that Rahaman shared the same photograph along with a set of other images of him protesting against India on February 7, 2024, with the caption “Boycott Indian Products, Love Bangladesh” and the 'India Out' hashtag.

We found no credible reports of Rahaman being injured by a truck during the anti-India protest in 2024. Rahaman went on to announce a new political party in Bangladesh named “Aam Jonotar Party” in January 2025, after being part of “Gono Odhikar Porishod.”

A look at Rahaman's Facebook profile shows that he is active on social media, with regular posts and live sessions. One of his recent live videos from December 28, 2025, can be seen here.







