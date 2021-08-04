Poster Saying 'Brahmins Are Foreigners, Their Homes Have ACs' Is Morphed

An image of a morphed placard with 'Brahmins are foreigners, they have ACs in their homes' is viral on social media with various misleading claims.

BOOM found that the text on the poster has been edited and the image with the original poster has been on internet since 2018.

The image is viral in the backdrop of the 'Brahmin Sammelan' campaign launched by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on July 23. Mayawati's campaigned is aimed at attracting Brahmin voters to the party ahead of the UP elections scheduled for 2022.

The viral post shows a placard with Bahujan Kranti Morcha written over it in Hindi. Another Hindi slogan on the poster translates to 'Brahmins are foreigners, they have AC in their homes'.

(ब्राह्मण कौम विदेशी है, इसके घर में AC है)

A Twitter user has shared the image with a Hindi caption translating to 'Today Mayawati's party is holding a Brahmin convention, but when she was in power, her thinking against Brahmins is clearly visible in this picture. This convention is only an attempt to avoid getting zero seats for BSP. As soon as their seats increase, the condition of Brahmins will be the same as before under their rule'.

(Hindi: आज यूपी मायावती की पार्टी ब्राह्मण सम्मेलन कर रही है,लेकिन जब सत्ता में थी तब ब्राह्मणों के खिलाफ़ उनकी क्या सोच थी इस तस्वीर में साफ़ दिख रहा हैRaising handsये सम्मेलन केवल हाथी के अंडा देने से बचने की कोशिश है,बाकी उनकी सीटे बढ़ते ही ब्राह्मणों की वही हालत होगी जो पहले उनके शासन में थी।)

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the poster and found a similar image shared on Facebook in 2018.

The Facebook post from January 14, 2018 has the same poster but the slogan differs. The Hindi slogan on the placard in the 2018 post translates to 'Brahmins are foreigners, their DNA is Eurasian'.

(ब्राह्मण कौम विदेशी है, इसका DNA यूरेशी है)

A Hindi caption with the post translates to 'Members of BAMCEF, Bahujan Kranti Morcha, DASFI, NAF and Balmiki Mahasabha protesting against the Bhima Koregaon incident in Bhiwani, Haryana'.

(Hindi: जिला भिवानी हरियाणा में भीमा कोरेगांव महाराष्ट्र में हुई घटना के विरोध मे प्रदर्शन करते बामसेफ,बहुजन क्रान्ति मोर्चा,डासफी,नफ,बाल्मिकी महासभा के लोग।)

Taking cue, we did a keyword search and found a Dainik Jagran report from January 15, 2018 which had an image with a poster having 'Brahmins are foreigners, there DNA is Eurasian' written over it.





The Jagran report states that the protest was held be the members of the Bahujan Sangharsh Dal and Bahujan Kranti Morcha in Bhiwani, Haryana. The protest was held against the Bhima Koregaon (Pune) violence on January 1, 2018 that had led to the death of one person.

Eurasian DNA Context

The context in which 'Eurasian DNA' that has been mentioned here originates from a 2001 study. According to an India Today report, the 'controversial genetic study says upper caste Indians are closer to Europeans and lower castes to Asians'.