2018 Clip Showing Attack On Ghaziabad Cop Peddled With Communal Spin

A nearly two-year-old video showing a woman hitting a policeman with a slipper in Ghaziabad has been revived and shared on social media with a caption insinuating that the incident is recent and took place in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The caption with the viral video also tries to add a communal hue to the incident.

BOOM found that the incident was from 2018 and took place in Ghaziabad, UP. According to news reports, two persons - Rashid and Ismail - had been arrested in connection with the case. We also contacted Ghaziabad police who confirmed that the incident was old.

The viral video shows a woman hitting a policeman with a slipper while another cop tries to intervene. Other people surrounding the woman can be seen trying to attack the cop while she abuses him.

BOOM has not included the viral clip here due to the strong language used in it. View the video here and click here for its archived version.

Viewers' discretion is advised.

A Hindi caption with the viral video translates to 'Bareilly civil lines news policemen were thrashed by Muslims after they (cops) fined them, this is a challenge to law enforcement. This video tells what is going to happen in India in the future, who will run this country, what will be in store for everyone in the future. Truth is that the country faces more dangers from within than from the outside'.

(Hindi: बरेली सिविल लाईन्स न्यूज पुलिस द्वारा चालान काटने पर मुसलमानो ने उनकी पिटाई की,जो कानून को चुनौती है,यह विडियो बताता है कि आगे हिन्दुस्तान मे क्या क्या होगा,कौन देश चलाएगा,सबका भविष्य क्या होगा,सच यह है कि देश को बाहर से ज्यादा अन्दर से ज्यादा खतरा है)





Madhu Purnima Kishwar has quote-tweeted the tweet sharing this video with a Hindi caption translating to 'No surprises why the police officers are afraid to go in Muslim areas. Our rulers have allowed thousands of mini Pakistans to thrive here. Preparations to break India is on in full swing and our government doesn't have the courage to admit that this danger is looming large'.

(Hindi: कोई हैरानी नहीं कि देश भर में पुलिस अफसर मुस्लिम इलाकों में जाने में डरते है! हजारों मिनी पाकिस्तान बनने दिए हमारे हुक्मरानों ने। भारत के टुकड़े करने कि तैयारी पूरी है और हमारी सरकार में हिम्मत नहीं जों खुल के यह खतरा स्वीकार भी कर सकें)

Kishwar's quote-tweet can be viewed here and click here for an archived version.





The video is viral on Facebook with similar claim.





Fact Check

While going through the replies on the viral tweet, we came across a tweet from the verified handle of Bareilly police which stated that the incident was two year old and took place in Ghaziabad.

The tweet, in Hindi, translates to 'In view of checking the above video we found that the video is nearly two-year old and related to Ghaziabad'.

उक्त वीडियो की जांच के क्रम में वीडियो लगभग दो वर्ष पुराना है, जो गाजियाबाद जिले से सम्बन्धित है । जिसमें गाजियाबाद पुलिस द्वारा कार्यवाही की जा चुकी है । — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) January 21, 2021

Taking cue, we did a reverse image search on a screenshot of the video and searched with the keywords 'Ghaziabad police'. We found news reports and YouTube videos about the incident.

As stated in a report published in Hindi daily Patrika on August 28, 2018, the incident took place at a SBI bank in Loni, Ghaziabad. The report mentions that an argument between the woman and a policeman stationed at the PCR vehicle outside the bank took an ugly turn when she attacked the cop.

Another report published in India.com on August 28, 2018 states that the woman had thrashed the cops as he had slapped her brother during an altercation at a bank during Aadhaar card enrollment. The report adds that two persons -Ismail and Rashid - were arrested in connection with the case.

We found the same video uploaded on the YouTube channel of Aaj Tak on August 29, 2018.



BOOM then contacted Ghaziabad police who confirmed to us that the video is old. The police control room, Ghaziabad sent us a statement issued by SSP Vaibhaw Krishna on August 27, 2018 wherein he confirms about the two arrests made in the case.

