Video Of Brutal Hyderabad Murder Viral As Delhi

.A disturbing video of a man being stabbed and clubbed to death in Hyderabad is being shared with a false claim that the incident happened in Delhi. The video from Rajendranagar is viral with a false claim that a man was brutally murdered in Karol Bagh area of the capital.

The video is being shared with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "Man publicly murdered in Delhi's Karol Bagh. insensitive people and society. Now what should be the punishment for these murderers, when direct crime is seen, then the court and police should directly shoot these people publicly or hand over these people to the public"

(Original text in Hindi - दिल्ली करोल बाग ने सरेआम एक आदमी की हत्या संवेदनहीन लोग और समाजअब इन हत्यारे लोगो के लिए कौन सी सजा होनी चाहिए जब सीधा सीधा अपराध दिख रहा है तो अदालत और पुलिस सीधा इन लोगो को सरेआम गोली मारे या इन लोगो को जनता के हवाले किया जाये)

The video shows three men attacking a nearly unconscious man, repeatedly smashing his head with a boulder and hitting him a club like object. The incident shot on mobile by bystanders shows vehicles passing by even as the attack continues.

BOOM has decided not to include the video as it shows graphic violence. Below are the screenshots of some of the posts









View an archive here





View the tweet archive here

FACT CHECK

A search for recent reports about a man murdered on a busy road led us to reports about an incident from Jan 10 in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar area. Local media reports identified the victim as Mohammed Khaleel a 33-year-old realtor. According to a report in The Hindu, Khaleel was also member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the incident happened near pillar number 248 of PVNR Expressway near the Rajendranagar-Attapur main road.

The Hindu quoted N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad where the incident happened saying the victim would lend money on interest and was murdered by someone who took a loan from him and delayed payment. "Khaleel, who lends money on monthly interest, gave ₹15 lakh to the prime accused Rasheed, who failed to repay the amount as he incurred losses due to COVID-19 lockdown. The accused also borrowed money on interest from several private financiers," reported The Hindu.

The accused were identified as chef and owner of Garib Nawaz Hotel, Shaik Rasheed, 29, and his two workers -- Mohammed Azmath, 28, and Syed Imran.

The incident was also reported by local Telugu news channels. TV9 Telugu shot visuals of the same spot the next day to explain where the incident happened. At the counter 1.38 one can see the same spot including the pillar in the background







