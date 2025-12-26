Viral Image Of Unnao Rape Convict Garlanded Outside Jail Is AI Generated

An artificial intelligence (AI) generated image claiming to show Kuldeep Singh Senger, a former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA who was convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, being welcomed with garlands outside jail after his life sentence was suspended by the Delhi High Court on December 23, is viral as real.

The synthetic image was created using Gemini, Google's AI chatbot. BOOM also ran the image through Google's AI detection tool which detected the SynthID watermark embedded in it.

The Delhi High Court suspended the life imprisonment sentence of the 2017 Unnao rape case convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger on December 23, 2025.

The high court observed a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) is not a public servant as defined under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The observation means that Senger is not a public servant as defined in POCSO and hence cannot be convicted of aggravated penetrative sexual assault by a public servant under the law.

The high court's judgment has triggered widespread condemnation online and on-ground protests in Delhi by the survivor and her family who were joined by the activists and others.

However, Senger's plea seeking suspension of his 10 years imprisonment sentence for custodial death case of the Unnao rape victim’s father is still pending before the Delhi High Court. Therefore he will still remain in prison.

X handle @TheRFTeam posted the viral image and captioned it as, "Dear world, look closely. The Unnao rape convict was released and welcomed with garlands under BJP rule. This is not justice this is the normalization of impunity."

Viral Image Is AI Generated: BOOM ran a related keyword search but did not find any credible article corroborating the viral claim.

We then noticed the Gemini logo at the right corner of the viral image. Taking a cue, we tested the image on Google's AI detection tool. The tool confirmed with a high degree of confidence that the viral image is AI generated and found SynthID watermark embedded in it.







For further confirmation, we also ran the image through AI content detection tool Hive Moderation. The results show that the image has a probability of 99.9% to be AI generated.







