Edited Dhaka Tribune Graphic Attributes Fake Quote To Muhammad Yunus

A viral image claiming to show a Dhaka Tribune graphic quoting Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus saying his mother was assaulted by Pakistani soldiers during the country's freedom struggle in 1971, is fabricated and fake.

BOOM found no such evidence of Yunus making such a remark or any news source that corroborates the same.

Moreover, we also found the original Dhaka Tribune graphic that has been altered to make the fake claim. The original graphic was about the Nobel laureate mourning the loss of Bangladeshi peacekeepers because of drone attacks in Sudan.

The Claim

A user on X posted the viral graphic with the caption, "Crocodile tears. He is just making that the same saga repeats with his daughters & grand daughters & many others by collaborating with ISI & CIA."

Click here to see post and here for the archive.

What We Found

Viral Graphic Is Fake: The viral graphic is dated December 14, 2025. Following this, we searched the Dhaka Tribune's website and its official social media handles but did not find the viral graphic or any related news article. We also ran keyword searches but found no credible reports corroborating the viral claim.

We then ran a reverse image search which led us to a graphic posted by the Dhaka Tribune on their official Facebook handle on December 14, 2025 with the same layout as the viral one. The graphic read, "CA Yunus mourns casualties of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in drone attack in Sudan."

BOOM also found the article corresponding to the graphic published on the media outlet's website. Dhaka Tribune had reported about CA Yunus' expression of shock and concern about a terrorist drone attack faced by the Bangladeshi peacekeepers on a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping base in the Abyei area of Sudan that left six dead and eight others injured.

A comparison of the viral graphic with the original one, reveals differences between the two in case of font type, font size and word spacing that indicates the viral post is fabricated. See comparison below.







