Video Of Brutal Attack On MP Woman Falsely Linked To An Incident In UP

A disturbing video showing a group of men violently attacking a woman is viral on social media with captions misleadingly claiming that the incident took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

BOOM found that videos of two different incidents have been stitched together and is being shared with a misleading narrative. While one of the videos in the viral clip is from UP's Moradabad, the other video showing a vicious attack on a woman is from a village in Madhya Pradesh.

The viral video shows a group of men mercilessly beating a woman with sticks. They later hang her from a tree and continue the assault. Later on in the clip, a man can be seen speaking to the mobile camera.

Speaking in Hindi, the man says, "Friends, I have uploaded a video right now. That is my sister's dead body. This is Lodhipur Vishnoi and friends I am at the police station right now. The policemen are not taking any action. I am at Majholi police station. Friends, neither the media is listening to us nor are the cops taking any action. I need you help friends, this video should reach higher up. She is my cousin sister. Please share the video brothers."

The video then shifts to the brutal attack on the woman.

BOOM has not shared the viral video here due to its graphic nature.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on screenshots from the viral video clip.

We found several news reports on the video that shows a violent attack on a woman.

A news report uploaded on the YouTube channel of Hindustan Times shares the same video. According to the report, the incident is from Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh. The woman seen in the video, 20-year-old Nanchi Ajnar, was brutally thrashed by her kin after she left her in-laws' house.

The woman was pulled by her hair, beaten with sticks and hung from a tree by her family members. The video of the incident later went viral on social media.

The Hindustan Times report has a quote from the Alirajpur SP saying: A woman has been beaten by her family members for leaving her marital home. Incident occurred in Futtalab village, we have lodged a case at Bori police station. Brothers of the woman have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC.

An Indian Express report published on July 2, 2021 stated that the 'accused seen beating the woman have been identified as her father Kel Singh and first cousins Bhuwan Bheel, Karam Bheel and Dinesh Bheel'.

The report further states that the woman was unhappy in her marriage and she was caught escaping for the second time when the family violently thrashed her.

Video Of Man from Lodhipur Vishnoi

The portion of the viral clip where a man is seen recording a video outside a police station has been added in the assault video.

BOOM listened to the video carefully and found that the man recording the video says that he is standing outside Majholi police station. He gives his location as Lodhipur Vishnoi. Behind the man, one can see a signboard of Moradabad police.

We did a keyword search with Hindi words 'मझोला मुरादाबाद नवविवाहिता की मृत्यु' and found the same video wherein a man appeals to social media users to share the clip uploaded on a YouTube channel on June 17, 2021.

The description with the video claims that the incident is from Majhola, Moradabad. BOOM then called Moradabad police to get more details on the case.

PRO of IG, Moradabad told BOOM that the viral video shows two different incidents. "The viral video of the man is not related to the other video which shows a woman being attacked. Moradabad police has filed a report in the second case. The sister of the man recording the other video was killed. The incident is from June and two people have already been arrested in the case. If there are other people involved in the case, they will be arrested too," the PRO told BOOM.

The PRO also told us that Moradabad police has refuted the claims with the viral video from its official Twitter handle.

BOOM found the tweet from July 5 which states 'A video is going viral on social media regarding police not taking action even after the death of a woman. In this regard, in relation to the case at the police station Majhola, on 13.6.21 by registering a case under relevant sections, 02 accused have been arrested and sent to jail'.

We also found reports published in Hindi dailies about the incident. According to a Dainik Jagran report published on June 14, 2021, the incident took place in Lodhipur Jawahar Nagar area. The body of the deceased Rinki was found hanging near the doorsteps of a temple. There were injury marks on her body too.



The Dainik Jagran report further stated that Rinki had been married on June 1 this year and her family members have accused the in-laws for her death.

According to the report, police had registered cases against the deceased woman's husband and eight others based on complaint filed by her father.

