No, This Video Does Not Show Revamped Kashi Vishwanath Temple

A video showing the interiors of a temple in Varanasi is viral with claims that it shows the newly renovated Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



Kashi Vishwanath temple, located near the banks of Ganga in Varanasi, is dedicated to lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. The 2 minutes 47 seconds clip shows the premises and interior of the temple as priests worshipping can be heard in the background. The post has been captioned on Facebook as "Newly Renovated Kasi Viswanath Temple, Varanasi." Click here to see the video and here for an archived link.

The video has been widely sahred on Facebook with the same claim.

Fact Check BOOM ran a reverse image search on few of the keyframes of the video and it led us to a video uploaded on YouTube on August 21, 2020. The video has been captioned as "Sri Mani Mandir Durgakund Film". The same video is also found on the website of Sri Mani Mandir. According to the site, the temple is located in Durgakund, Varanasi.

We also found two more videos on Sri Mani Mandir, Durgakund which can be seen here and here. Below are images of Sri Mani Mandir found on Goggle Maps.

Below is a comparison of images available of Sri Mani Mandir on Google Maps and screengrabs from the viral video.

Additionally, an Amar Ujala report published on February 24, 2020 carried the same visuals found in the viral video.

The ambitious Kashi Vishwanath (KV) corridor project, an area of 5 lakh sq ft is aimed at the expansion and beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath temple which will ensure visibility of the temple directly from the ghat, reported the Hindustan Times. The construction project has been extended to November this year, because of the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



