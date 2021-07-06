Viral Message Falsely Claims NYT Editor Praised PM Modi's Foreign Policy

A viral message attributed to a "Joseph Hope, Editor-in-chief" at the New York Times, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, is fake as no such person is listed as am employee at the paper.

Nicole Taylor, Director Of Communications at The New York Times, told BOOM via email that the message is a fabrication and untrue.

The message is being shared in the backdrop of a job ad put out by The New York Times which went viral for saying that "India's future now stands at a crossroads. Mr Modi is advocating a self-sufficient, muscular nationalism centered on the country's Hindu majority," The ad received backlash by several right-leaning accounts.

The viral message claims that Joseph Hope is the editor-in-chief of New York Times and has praised PM Modi's foreign policy. The viral message reads, "Joseph Hope, Editor-in-Chief of the New York Times: Narendra Modi's sole aim is to make India a better Country.. If he is not stopped, in the future... India will become the most Powerful Nation in the World..."





On searching with the same text on Facebook, we found that the message was being shared with the false claim.





BOOM found that the viral message is fake and there is no employee named Joseph Hope at The New York Times.

In an email clarification, The New York Times called the viral message fabricated and untrue. Nicole Taylor, Director Of Communications told BOOM via email, "Any message attributed to Joseph Hope as Editor of The New York Times is a fabrication and untrue. The editor of The New York Times is Dean Baquet. Our newsroom is independent and you can find our original reporting on India at www.nytimes.com/india."

A search for the editor in chief on the NYT website has Dean Baquet listed as the Executive Editor.









