A video showing Travis Head catching the ball that dismissed captain Rohit Sharma in the ODI World Cup 2023 finals between India and Australia is being shared with the false claim that Head actually dropped the catch and that Sharma was not out.

BOOM found that the claims are false and the image being shared in the video has been edited to make the false claim.

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup finals between India and Australia took place on November 19, 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia defeated India by six wickets and captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed after making 47 runs in the match, which included four fours and three sixes.

The viral video shows Sharma hitting the ball, followed by images of the ball touching the ground before Travis Head could catch it. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the video with the caption, "What if i tell you #RohitSharma was NOT OUT here???? Just check #IndiaVsAustralia #CWC23Final #india #IndianCricket #Dunki"













Another post, that carried an image of Head dropping the shot, was shared with the caption, "ROHIT SHARMA CATCH WAS DROPPED BY TRAVIS HEAD BUT THIRD UMPIRE DID NOT CHECK IT IT WAS NOT OUT💔"













BOOM found that the image has been edited and the original clip from the match shows Travis Head catching the ball well before it hits the ground.

We ran a keyword search for the full video of the catch and found a Facebook video shared by the International Cricket Council's official handle on November 19. The caption read, "From loud raptures to stunned silence 👀 Rohit Sharma smacks Glenn Maxwell but is back in the hut after a stunner from Travis Head 🤯"

The 0:17 mark of the video shows Travis Head catching the ball before it hits the ground.













We also ran a keyword search for the viral image on Google and found a photo shared by stock images website Getty on November 19, 2023.

Below is a comparison between the viral image and the original photo shared by Getty:













These reports by Associated Press and Fox Sports on the match also mentioned Head's catch.

In the second innings, Travis Head scored 137 runs off 120 balls, helping Australia clinch its sixth world cup title.







