Video Does Not Show Hamas Militants Attacking Israeli Women In France
BOOM found that the video shows a staged fight orchestrated by Campus Univers Cascades, a French stunt team.
Claim
The video of a group of women attacking some men trying to assault them near an underpass in France is viral online with the false claim that the men are Hamas militants trying to attack Israeli women. The video is being shared with the caption, "On an underpass in France, 3 Israeli girls explained to 10 pro-Hamas pro-immigrant refugees what happens when you put hands on Israeli girls! Must Watch Video." (Original text in Hindi: "फ्रांस में एक अंडरपास पर 3 इजरायली लड़कियों ने 10 हमास समर्थक आप्रवासी शरणार्थियों को “लातों के भूत, बातों” वाली भाषा में समझाया कि जब आप इसरायली लड़कियों पर हाथ डालते हैं तो क्या होता है! Must Watch Video."
Fact
BOOM had earlier debunked this video when it went viral with the false claim that Muslim immigrants in France tried to attack some women who in turn defended themselves against their molesters. BOOM found that the video is unrelated to the Israel-Hamas conflict. We broke down the viral video into keyframes and noticed that one of the men was wearing a hoodie with a logo of 'CUC'. A keyword search on Facebook using 'CUC fight' led us to several videos posted by France-based stunt group Campus Univers Cascades. We also found the viral video shared on CUC's Instagram page on November 2. BOOM then reached out to Locus Dollfus, the founder of CUC, who confirmed that the video was staged and not a real incident.
