An old video of Indian Men's One Day International (ODI) cricket captain Rohit Sharma's four-year-old daughter Samaira commenting that he will laugh again after he had tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2022 is being falsely shared on social media as a recent video of her talking of her dad after India's loss in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia.

The ODI World Cup 2023 started from October 5 and ended on November 19, with the final match between India and Australia hosted by Ahemdabad, and the Aussies clinching the cup and defeating the hosts by six wickets.

In the 23 seconds video, Samaira can be heard saying, "He is in his room... he is almost positive..but in one month he will laugh". The video was posted on X with the caption, "Rohit Sharma'a daughter says he's in his room and will start laughing once again in a month's time. So cute #CWC2023"







Click here to view



The same video was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Mirror Now with the caption, "#WorldCup2023 | After India's World Cup loss, a viral video shows #RohitSharma's daughter, Samaira, sharing an optimistic update about her father with reporters. She mentions he's in a room, nearly recovered, and expects him to be laughing again within a month."

The post by the channel does not mention that it is an old and links it the recent ICC ODI World Cup.





Click here to view, and here for an archive



Tha same video is also bein shared on Facebook with the false claim.





Click here to view



FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is old dating back to 2022 and is not a recent video of Rohit Sharma's daughter's reaction about her father after India lost the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The same video was posted on X on June 27, 2022, and the location of the video shot in Leicester, England. The caption of the video read, "#RohitSharma Daughter #samaira Today at #Leicester How cute she is, MY FATHER IS TAKING REST IN THE ROOM GOT #covidpositive @ritssajdeh @ImRo45 #ENGvIND @ITGDsports"

The visuals in the video match with the viral video.







Click here to view



Taking a hint from this we found news report from June 2022 of Sharma testing positive for COIVD-19 in England ahead of the test match between India and England.







Click here to view



The conversation in the video matches the context of Sharma testing positive for COVID-19, with his daughter saying he's positive and he will laugh again in a month when being asked about him.

BOOM has previously debunked several pieces of misinformation around the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.





