An old news bulletin showing lawmakers chanting slogans against the United States in the Iranian parliament after the killing of Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani in 2020 is falsely being linked to the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

The claim was further amplified by news outlet Times Now who recently published a news report on the same. The report stated that Iran's parliamentarians chanted slogans like 'Death to Israel! Death to America!' following Hamas' attack on Israeli city Tel Aviv.

The report carried a post by a blue ticked X user (formerly Twitter) who shared the CNN bulletin with the caption, "Happening now - Iran yelling “Death to America!” I guess $6 BILLION WASN’T ENOUGH!".

BOOM however found that the news bulletin aired by CNN is from January, 2020. The report carried visuals of Iranian parliament members chanting 'Death to America' following the killing of Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike in Iraq's Baghdad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed solidarity with Israel after militants from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an all-out attack on the country. Reports stated that the militants infiltrated Israel using land, sea and air routes, resulting in over 250 Israeli and 300 Gazan casualties and the abduction of numerous individuals. Israel has pledged to retaliate on the 'surprise attack', while Iran's foreign ministry has voiced support for Hamas, characterising their actions as 'self-defense'.

An excerpt from the report by Times Now reads, "Iran parliament members were seen chanting 'Death to Israel! Death to America!' amid Palestinian group Hamas' attack on Tel Aviv. A video of the lawmakers shouting slogans was circulated on social media. Chants from Iranian parliament members comes amid Hamas' attack on Israel."





The video is also circulating on Facebook as recent.

Fact Check

BOOM performed a related keyword search and found an X post by Jason K. Morrell, an executive producer who was associated with CNN.

Morrell posted the same video on January 5, 2020, with the caption, "Members of Iran's parliament chants "Death to America"".

Members of Iran's parliament chants "Death to America" pic.twitter.com/xub1mnfOTo — Jason K. Morrell (@JasonKMorrell) January 5, 2020

We also found a news bulletin on the same uploaded on CNN's official YouTube channel from that time.

The report carried visuals of the same protest by Iranian lawmakers after the death of Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

International news agency Reuters on January 3, 2020, published a report saying, "Iran promised vengeance after the US air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East. Soleimani, a 62-year-old general who headed the overseas arm of the Revolutionary Guards, was regarded as the second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei."

The report further mentioned that the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, authorised the overnight attack following a significant escalation in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States, and its allies.



