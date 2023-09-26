A fake newspaper clipping created with an online newspaper generator tool is circulating with false claims that actor Shah Rukh Khan tampered with the Box Office collections of his latest film Jawan. The claims further state that Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment created a fake hype around the film and made corporate bookings to show that the film had done huge business.

BOOM found that the newspaper clipping was generated through a newspaper template available on a website, www.fodey.com.

We have debunked similar such fake newspaper clippings which were used to spread misinformation in the past. Read the fact checks here.





The viral newspaper clipping has been shared on social media platforms including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) with captions claiming that it is actor Shah Rukh Khan's latest 'strategy to remain relevant after flop films like Pathaan and Jawan.'



One of the users wrote, "Here is reason behind why I have nt reviewed jawan movie. Jawan's all the collection is fake . Srk & his redchillies entertainment himself booked shows so we are seeing so much high collection of jawan. Srk is doing fraud with industry also srk cheating with his fans. Dnt watch jawan in theater." (sic.)

The link of the post can be viewed here.





The archive of the post can be seen here.

This post was also seen on X (Formerly Twitter) with the caption, "News papers are reporting #Jawan and Pathaan scam. Failed actor @iamsrk is trying to establish himself as a major box office star by hook or crook with a hefty amount of black money through hawalas. MeerFoundation is involved in this money laundering racket to through movies.."

The Tweet can be viewed here.





The archive of the post can be viewed here.

Fact Check



BOOM was able to ascertain that the newspaper clipping has been created using a newspaper tool generator available online. A close look at the newspaper clipping shows several grammatical and spelling errors.

We first ran a reverse image search of the newspaper clipping on Google Lens which led us to similar looking newspaper clippings which can be found here and here.

While the masthead was different in these images the clippings had an identical font style.

BOOM then used Fodey.com, an online newspaper clipping generator, to create a newspaper clipping similar to the one which is viral. The option to edit the masthead, dateline, headline and article are all available in this site.





We tried to recreate the newspaper clipping using the text content on the image, which can be seen below.









Then we ran a comparison between the viral image and the clipping we created and found that the pattern is identical.







