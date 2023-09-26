A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the people of Chhattisgarh had to suffer because of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state is cropped.

BOOM found that the PM took a pause after making a faux pas but corrected himself soon after and blamed the ruling Congress government in the state alleging that the youth in the state had to suffer due to the change in government.

On September 14, 2023, Modi addressed a public rally in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The state is set to go to the polls later this year. The Congress came to power in the state during the 2018 assembly election overthrowing the BJP which was in power in the state earlier.



The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Chhattisgarh had to suffer a lot due to BJP government: PM Narendra Modi". (In Hindi - BJP सरकार की वजह से छत्तीसगढ़ को उठाना पड़ा बहुत नुकसान। PM Narendra Modi)





Click here to view



The same video is being shared widely on Facebook with the misleading claim. Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Sevadal had previously posted the video with the same caption on September 15.







Also Read:Old Video Of Opposition Leader Criticising Justin Trudeau Viral As Recent

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video has been cropped and in the original video Modi after making the faux pas, took a pause and then blamed the ruling Congress government in the state while claiming that the the people of Chhattisgarh have suffered.

We watched the full speech of the prime minister's rally in Raigarh and found that soon after the gaffe, Modi stated that the Congress government was responsible for the suffering of people after the change in government.

The speech was live streamed on YouTube on September 14, 2023 on Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel. The part in the viral video can be heard from the 13.20 minute timestamp.

Before the viral sentence, Modi criticised the ruling Congress government in the state. At the 13.20 minutes timestamp he says, "the biggest loss becaue of having a BJP government in Chhattisgarh" (Chhattisgarh mai BJP ka hone ka sabse bada nuksan).

After this he takes a short pause, and then says, "Since the BJP government has gone, since these people (Congress government) have sat, my Chhattisgarh's brothers and sisters have had to suffer, the youth have had to suffer" (Jabse BJP sarkar gayi, jabse ye log baite hai, sabse bada nuksan mera Chhattisgarh ka bhaiyo aur behno ko uthana pad raha hai, mera nowjawan ko uthana pad raha hai)

The pause and his two statements, "Since the BJP government has gone, since these people (Congress government) have sat", have been edited out in the viral video to make the false claim that he criticised the former BJP state government."







