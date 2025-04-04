A dashcam footage of a bridge shaking in Taiwan from an earthquake in 2024 is viral falsely linking it to the devastating recent quake in Myanmar.

BOOM found the footage actually shows the Meilun river bridge in Taiwan's Hualien city during the earthquake that hit in April, 2024.

On March 28, 2025, Mandalay in Myanmar was struck by a deadly earthquake of magnitude 7.7. The region also experienced a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, minutes after the earthquake. Countries including Thailand, Laos and parts of China also felt strong tremors leading to devastation.

Reports state that buildings in the country are still in danger of collapsing, days after the earthq even after five days buildings are still collapsing in the country. The death toll has crossed 2700 with thousands injured while many still feared to be trapped in the rubble.

The approximately minute-long video is a dashcam recording of a bridge which suddenly starts shaking due to an earthquake. A biker can be seen struggling to maintain his balance during the ordeal. A text box carrying the writing "7.2 richter earthquake" can be seen in the video.

An X user uploaded the viral video with the caption, "The intensity of the earthquake can be seen through this video, look at the biker, #Myanmar #Earthquake #Bangkok"

The intensity of the earthquake can be seen through this video, look at the biker,#Myanmar #Earthquake #Bangkok pic.twitter.com/vkkpQdOVMb — Ravindra Chauhan (@RAJ__1978R) March 30, 2025

Click here to see post and here for the archive.

Fact Check

BOOM broke the viral video into several keyframes, and ran a reverse image search on them. Through our search, we found an X post dated September 4, 2024, featuring the same footage, indicating its presence online much before the recent tremors of March 28.

Why did she stop on the bridge!! pic.twitter.com/B3QsqmW4wg — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 4, 2024

Click here to view the post and here for an archive.

A review of the replies to the post revealed a user who identified the bridge's location as Hualien in Taiwan.

Following this, we ran a keyword search for "Hualien bridge earthquake" in Traditional Chinese and found a statement by the Hualien government about damages in one Meilun Creek Bridge in Hualien city caused during earthquake on April 3, 2024. The article elaborated the bridge would be reopened after repairs.

Through another keyword search in Mandarin for "Meilun River Bridge earthquake", we found a news report by China Times from June 26, 2024 that included the viral visuals from the earthquake on April 3. The report stated, the Meilun Creek Bridge located on the Hualien 16th Avenue was reopened after repairs.