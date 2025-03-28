A video from an Iftar party at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal is being falsely shared claiming the college allowed iftar but denied permission for Saraswati puja celebrations in February this year.

BOOM verified with students and found photos confirming Saraswati puja was celebrated on February 2, 2025 at the Jadavpur University.

Mass celebrations for Iftar - breaking of the fast, are common in several parts of the country with celebrities and politicians also hosting them in the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Saraswati puja, a festival named after the Hindu goddess for knowlegde, is celebrated across several states in the country including in West Bengal. In many states it is also called Vasant Panchami and observed at the beginning of the year, marking the onset of Spring. This year, the festival was celebrated on February 2.

The viral 24-second video shows a person chanting Islamic prayers on stage at Jadavpur University's open-air theatre, while others gather to break their Ramzan fast. The posts peddle a false communal that Jadavpur University allowed for Iftar celebration during Ramzan but denied permission for Saraswati Puja in February.

The video is being shared with a communal claim, "This is Jadavpur University, Kolkata — the place where Saraswati Puja was halted, saying it was done to maintain harmony. And this is what it looks like today… Hindu Bongs, fear for your future, you all are almost wiped out in Bangladesh, don't want to see same fate in WB."





Fact Check

BOOM was able to confirm that Saraswati puja was celebrated within the college premises in February, with valid permissions. We also verified that the viral video is from a recent iftar celebration held at the university campus and unrelated to the Saraswati puja celebrations.

Viral Video From 2025 Iftar Celebrations

We first authenticated the video and found the year 2025 written in Bangla on a banner at the event. We also found the same video shared by a Jadavpur University student, Sajjad Hossain, on March 25, 2025. The video referred to the event - Dawat-e-Iftar, held on March 24, 2025, at the Open Air Theatre within the college premises.

Nazbul Gazi, a student and one of the organisers added the event has been an annual practice at the college since 2012.

Did Jadavpur University Deny Permission For Saraswati Puja?

BOOM spoke to several students from the University, who rubbished the viral claim, adding that more than one event was organised as part of the Saraswati puja celebrations on February 2, 2025.

Souhardya Deb, a Journalism student at the University, said that he saw Saraswati puja celebrated in the residential hostels of the University and individual celebrations by departments.

Many students reported attending celebrations by the student wings of political organisations including Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Speaking to BOOM, Sanjib Pramanick, student and General Secretary, WB state, TMCP said the student body sought and were granted permission by the Jadavpur University officials before the event.

Pramanick said while TMCP started organising an event for Saraswati puja since 2019, the college has been doing so annually since 2012.

Calling out the viral claim as fake, Pramanick said celebrations for Saraswati puja and other religious festivals are a long-standing tradition at the University. He also shared the permission letter submitted to and granted by the Jadavpur University officials for the same and photos of the celebrations held the community events section World View, within the premises.

Permission letter to TMCP by JU administration for 2025 Saraswati Puja

Nikhil Das, President, ABVP JU unit, confirmed the same and said that their student body has been organising an event for Saraswati puja since 2023. He added that this year too, they were granted permission from the University officials to hold the celebrations in the college premises on February 2, 2025.

BOOM further found photos from the celebrations held outside Dr. Triguna Sen Auditorium in the University on February 2, 2025.

