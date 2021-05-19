Syrian Shrine Demolished By ISIS Shared As Mosque Attacked By Israel

A video showing destruction of an heritage Islamic shrine by militant group ISIS in 2014 is viral on social media amid the ongoing Israel Palestine clashes.

The 17-second clip has been overlaid with an Islamic verse and shows an airstrike on the shrine. Tensions between Israel and Palestine have hit a new low this May after missile strikes by Hamas in Israel continued in retaliation to the raid by Israeli forces in the al-Aqsa Mosque on May 10. According to reports as many as 219 lives have been lost in the air strikes between Israel and Palestine. Click here to see the video and here for and archived link.









The video is doing the rounds on Twitter as well.

BOOM ran a reverse image search with keyframes of the viral video and found an extended video uploaded on Youtube on June 8, 2014. It is titled as, "ISIS demolished the Uwais al-Qarani Shrine." From 1 min 12 seconds to 1 min 15 seconds duration the video shows the explosion on the shrine.

(Original text in French: ISIS ont démoli le Sanctuaire de Ouweis al-Qarani)

We also found an article from June, 2014 featuring the same video on Turkish website, "Turkey-backed terrorists who are enemies of Islam blow up Uwais Qarani Shrine" (translated). Center for Strategic Communication of Arizona State University published a report titled, "The destruction of the Shrine of Uwais in Raqqa, Syria" on May 2014 featuring a tweet on the destruction of the Uwais al-Qarani shrine in al-Raqqa, Syria.

ISIS blows up the Uways al-Qarani shrine in al-Raqqa, Syriahttp://t.co/sx90cGYsxl — Aaron Y. Zelin (@azelin) May 15, 2014

The 2015 UN's Institute for Training and Research (UNitar) published a report, Syria World Heritage Sites Report, which shows comparison of structures of the shrines, Uwais al-Qarani and a shrine to Ammar ibn Yasir which were damaged by ISIS. Both these shrines contain the remains of two martyrs of the battle of Siffin (657 AD). According to news reports on BBC and WSJ, "In the northern city of Raqqa, three tombs at a shrine, their minarets and other structures have been destroyed."

Below is a comparison of the viral video and the aerial view of the structure which was taken on October 12, 2011.







In 2015, the Mint compiled a YouTube report on "5 ancient sites ISIS has destroyed". At 1:55 time stamp the video of explosion on Uwais al-Qarani Shrine can be seen.