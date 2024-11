An altered video of author and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty which shows her promoting an investment opportunity and urging people to invest in it has surfaced. The video has been doctored and overlaid with Murty's AI-generated voice clone.

In the original visuals Murty is seen speaking for a podcast by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps. She does not make any such references to money-making initiatives and investment opportunities in it.

We had earlier fact-checked another deepfake video of Murty, where she appeared to promote an investing app and urged people to open an account in the app using Rs 21000. Read here.

Fact Check: Video from BeerBiceps Podcast

BOOM ran a keyword search related to Sudha Murty's interview and found a podcast by Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) which was premiered on his official YouTube channel, BeerBiceps, on February 26, 2021.

In the podcast, Murty is seen wearing the same attire and against the same background as in the viral video.

Sudha Murty's AI Voice clone used

We then tested the viral video using TrueMedia's AI detection software, a tool designed to help journalists identify AI-manipulated content. The results from TrueMedia confirmed that the software was able to detect substantial evidence of AI manipulation in the video.





TrueMedia's software, which includes the Deepfake Face Detector, AI-Generated Audio Detector, and Voice Anti-Spoofing Analysis, concluded with 100 percent confidence that Murty's original video had been tampered with using artificial intelligence to create the fake video.

Uncanny resemblance to Gautam Adani deepfake video

BOOM found that the text used by the AI voice clone of Murty is uncannily similar to a deepfake video of Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, promoting a similar investment opportunity. Adani's deepfake video was fact-checked by BOOM in September, 2024. Read more.