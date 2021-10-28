2017 Video Shared As Recent Celebration Of Pakistan's Win Against India

An old video of people bursting firecrackers after Pakistan's win in the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match is being falsely linked to India's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24, 2021.

The video is viral after reports of Kashmiri students celebrating Pakistan's win in the recently held match started doing the rounds.

The Srinagar police on October 25, 2021 filed FIRs against unnamed students of Government Medical College (GMC) and students at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) under sections of the UAPA, after videos of pro-Pakistan celebrations on the campuses went viral.

In this backdrop, Delhi BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat tweeted the 2017 video with a Hindi caption which translates to, "They celebrate the martyrdom of Indian soldiers, then cricket is a small matter to them. Don't expect patriotism from traitors."

(Original Text in Hindi: ये भारतीय फौजी के शहीद होने पे खुशियां मनाते है,फिर क्रिकेट तो छोटी सी बात है।गद्दारो से देशभक्ति की उम्मीद ना करो।)





Mainstream news outlet AajTak also aired visuals from the same video with a similar claim. In one of the bulletins, the anchor Anjana Om Kashyap can be heard saying, "Now let us show you the firecracker videos which came from Srinagar. Firecrackers are being burst due to India's loss and Pakistan's victory in T20 at the parts in our country. Huge celebrations happened there. The scenes of bursting firecrackers are from different areas of Srinagar sent by our reporter Ashraf Wani."

The visuals of the same viral video can be seen from time stamp 00:32 to 00:46 second.

Fact Check

BOOM noticed a few frames in the viral video where people can be seen bursting fire crackers atop a truck ; we then performed a keyword search with words "Kashmiri people celebrate after Pakistan's win" on Google. The search led us to a similar picture from 2017 published on international stock photo website, Getty Images .

The comparison can be seen below.

Comparison

The caption on the photo published on Getty Images' website reads, "Kashmiri people celebrate after Pakistan's win in the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match against India Sunday, June 18, 2017, in the old city of Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan thrashed title-holders India by 180 runs to win the Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London on June 18, 2017. (Photo by Ahmer Khan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)".

Taking a cue from this, we looked up photojournalist Ahmer Khan on Twitter and found a tweet with a video from his handle about the celebrations which happened in 2017 in Srinagar, Kashmir. The video was filmed in the same premises as seen in the viral video.





BOOM then reached out to Ahmer Khan to know details about the viral video. Khan confirmed to us that he took the photograph published on Getty Images' website and the viral video is also from 2017. "Yes, this is a 2017 video from old city Srinagar," Khan told BOOM.

(Additional Reporting: Sujith A)

