Unrelated Video From UP Falsely Shared As Protests In North Tripura

An unrelated video from Uttar Pradesh of crowds gathered for a funeral procession of a local Muslim cleric is viral with the false claim that it shows a protest rally in Dharmanagar, North Tripura district amid the recent anti-muslim violence that broke out in the region.

BOOM found that the viral video is from May 9, 2021 when crowds took out a funeral procession for Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammad Salimul Qadri in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

The video with the false claim is viral as parts of North Tripura see violence after reports that a mosque was vandalised and shops and houses attacked in the Panisagar sub-division during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on October 26, 2021.

Additional inspector general (AIG) of police (law and order) Subrata Chakraborty told The Wire that a mosque was ransacked and properties attacked in Chamtila and Rowa Bazar areas

The 12 seconds video is being shared with the caption, "Today there is a huge protest rally from Kadamtala in Dharmanagar North Tripura district."





The same video is also being shared on Facebook with an overlayed music on it

BOOM found that the viral video is from the funeral procession of Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammad Salimul Qadri in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh on May 9, 2021, and is not from Tripura after the recent communal violence.

We found replies to the viral tweet by Twitter users stating that the video is five-months-old and not from Tripura.



Hi everyone, please don't circulate this video. This is an old video from Haryana, It has no connection with Tripura.



Here is the link of 5 months old video : https://t.co/5R5OwR5F4W https://t.co/zizuaAsezf — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) October 27, 2021

Taking a hint from the above reply, we searched with specific keywords and found the same video uploaded on YouTube on May 19, 2021, claiming it is the funeral procession of Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammad Salimul Qadri in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh

We can spot the same sequence of events in this video uploaded on May 9, 2021, as in the viral video. In the video, we can also hear the same slogans being raised as in the Twitter video, "....Peer sahab.. zindabad..la ilaha illallah..".

We also found a Facebook post from May 9, 2021, with the caption when translated reads, "Last Journey of Hazrat Peer Salim Miya Sahab Badauni".

Hazrat Abdul Hameed Mohammad Salimul Qadri passed away on May 9, 2021, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, and people started coming to Badaun from far and wide for his funeral reported Aaj Tak on May 10, 2021.





On comparing the viral video with shots from the Aaj Tak news report, we can see the same gate like structure in the background which indicates they are from the same location.