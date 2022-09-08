An old video showing a Pakistani cricket fan dancing and teasing Afghan spectators during a Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in Dubai last year, is being shared falsely claiming it shows how Afghan fans were provoked during Wednesday's T20 Asia Cup game.



On September 7, 2022, Pakistan's men's cricket team beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket in a thrilling match that went down to the last over. The match in Sharjah witnessed tensions between players on field and fans clashing off it, after the game. Videos surfaced after the match where fans can be seen throwing chairs at each other damaging the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates.

The viral video is being shared falsely claiming that the teasing by the Pakistani fan in the video lead to the clash between Pakistani and Afghan cricket fans after the match. The video was tweeted by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul with a side frame of another video that was from yesterday showing fans indulging in violence after the match.

Kaul tweeted the comparison video with the caption, "A glimpse of Pakistani fans abusing, taunting & mocking Afghan fans inside the stadium which led to an argument and Afghan fans were provoked. Clash erupted. Hope action is taken against Pakistanis who end up indulging in violence everywhere across globe!"





Click here to view and here for an archive.

The same video is viral on social media with the false claim that it is from Pakistan vs Afghanistan's Asia Cup 2022 match.





Click here to view

This is where the fight begins #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/4kHCnqIedR — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 7, 2022





Also Read:Old Video Shared As Srinagar Celebrating After Pak's T20 Win Over India

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video dates back to October 2021 during the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup and is not recent from Afghanistan vs Pakistan match that took place on September 7, 2022.



Taking a hint from the video, we ran a keyword search on YouTube with the keywords, "Pakistan fans dancing and teasing Afghanistan fans'.

The search results showed that the same video was uploaded on October 30, 2021, with the title, "Pakistani Fan Mocking Afghanistan People In The Stadium Funny Dance ICC World T20 Cup 2021 #PakvAFG" by the YouTube channel 'All Timez Sports'.

The same sequence of events can be seen in this video as in the viral video. The Pakistani fan dancing and the Afghanistan fans are also the same people as seen in the viral video.

A comparison below shows that both the videos match





We also found another video of the same Pakistani fan dancing and teasing Afghan fans present in the stadium uploaded on November 10, 2021, on YouTube. The location matches with the location in the above viral video.







Click here to view

During the 2021 Men's ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan played Afghanistan on October 29, 2021, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The clash between the two countries on Wednesday was held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

This can also be seen in the viral video where we can spot that the stadium has a ring of fire lights that matches Dubai International Stadium whereas Sharjah Cricket Stadium where Wednesday's match was held has flood lights. This point was also pointed out by several Twitter users in the replies to the viral video.

A comparison shows the stadium roof in the viral video matches Dubai International Stadium, whereas yesterday's match was at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.







