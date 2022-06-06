Shootout Scene From Web-Series Shared As Murder Of Sidhu Moose Wala

A video of a group of men indiscriminately shooting at someone is being shared on social media with captions falsely linking it to the recent killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

BOOM found that the viral video is from a web-series and claims made with the posts are false.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popular by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29, 2022. The attack on Moose Wala came a day after the Punjab government reportedly reduced his security detail by half.

The Punjabi singer-turned-Congress-leader whose songs were popular among youngsters for showing free usage of guns and violence, had been booked earlier for promoting gun culture.

The viral video shows a group of men get down from a car and open fire at someone. A voiceover in the background can be heard saying in Punjabi 'See it on TV screen, those who killed Moose Wala are in front of you. Watch on your TV screens who killed Moose Wala'. The voiceover goes on to narrate the make of the weapons used in Moose Wala's murder.

A Gurmukhi caption with the viral post on Facebook translates to 'God, look how the killer of Moosa attacked'.

(Gurmukhi: ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ, ਆਹ ਵੇਖੋ ਮੂਸੇ ਵਾਲੇ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆ ਕਿਵੇ ਹਮਲਾ ਕੀਤਾ)





View post here. Other posts with similar claims can be seen here, here and here.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on several keyframes of the viral video. We found a clearer version of the same video uploaded on Sharechat, and did a reverse image search on its frames which led us to several YouTube links sharing the same viral clip.

Watch the video found on Sharechat below.

All the YouTube links are from 2021. Watch here, here and here.

The title with one of the YouTube links sharing the viral clip reads 'Badnam Gabru song| in neeraj bawana attack on Road Police'.

Neeraj Bawana is a notorious gangster who is now lodged in the high security Tihar jail in Delhi. Bawana has been in news recently after he reportedly pledged to avenge the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The very first reply on the YouTube video mentions that the viral clip is from a web-series Shukla The Tiger based on the life of late gangster Shri Prakash Shukla. The web series is streaming on MX Player.

BOOM then went through the episodes of Shukla The Tiger and found that the viral clip has been picked from the eighth episode of the series titled Ek Dhokha. We compared the viral clip with the web-series visuals and found them to be the same. View below:

BOOM also went through news reports of Sidhu Moose Wala's killing and found that the visuals of the incident are completely different from the viral video.



