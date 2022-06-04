Old Photo From UP Viral As Damaged Dome Of Delhi Jama Masjid

A 2017 photo of a dislodged mosque dome from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr is being shared with the false claim that it is a photo of Delhi's Jama Masjid after its dome got damaged in the recent thunderstorm.

On May 30, 2022, a fierce thunderstorm in Delhi with strong winds in the evening had left dozens of trees uprooted and a part of the Jama Masjid damaged. The finial atop the middle dome of the Jama Masjid was damaged in the storm.

The viral photo is being shared with the caption which translates to, "Yesterday, the 300 kg dome of Jama Masjid falling in the storm is no coincidence, "this is a clear sign from Mahadev" for him and for us.""

(In Hindi - कल आंधी में जामा मस्जिद का 300 किलो का गुम्बद व कलश गिरना कोई संयोग नहीं , " ये महादेव का स्पष्ट संकेत है " उनके लिए भी और हमारे लिए)





Click here to view

The same photo is being shared on Facebook with the misleading claim.





Also Read: Old Video Of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Visiting A Temple Peddled As Recent

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is not from Delhi's Jama Masjid but is an old and unrelated 2017 photo from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh when the dome of Jama Masjid in Uparkot was damaged.

A reverse image search using Google Images showed search results with news reports with the viral photo from October 2017 stating that it is from Jama Masjid in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.





On October 21, 2017, Patrika reported that one of the three domes at Jama Masjid at Uparkot in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh had collapsed during the afternoon prayers, injuring three children and several adults. One child later succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

News 18 Hindi had reported on the incident on October 24, 2017, with a video report from which the viral image has been taken and is being shared now. The News 18 and ETV UP logos are seen in both the photos which show it first appeared in this report.











