Photo Of Samrat Prithviraj Screening At Movie Theatre Viral As BJP Office

A photo of Home Minister Amit Shah, actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, and film director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi standing in front of a poster of recently-released film Samrat Prithviraj is being shared on social media. The caption with the photo falsely claims that the film was promoted at BJP office.

BOOM found that the photograph is from PVR Chanakyapuri, Delhi, and not the BJP party office as claimed in social media posts.

The Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj released on June 3. The film is based on the life of the 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

A Hindi caption with a Facebook post sharing the viral picture translates to 'Akshay ji, you could have taken Indian citizenship from Amit Shah. Movie promotion is happening in BJP's office instead of Kapil Sharma show'.

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search to get more details about the photo and found it on a report published in The Times Of India on June 2, 2022.

The photo in the article is captioned "(L to R) Manushi Chhillar, Akshay Kumar and Union home minister Amit Shah at the special screening of Samrat Prithviraj."

The report stated that the special screening of the film took place at a "prominent Delhi theatre" in presence of the lead actors.

We also found the same picture on actor Manushi Chhillar's official Instagram profile uploaded on June 1, 2022.

Taking cue, we did a relevant keyword search and found an Indian Express report published on June 2, 2022.



According to the report, "Amit Shah turned up for the special screening of the film at PVR, Chanakyapuri, on Wednesday evening."

Furthermore, the national social media in-charge of BJP OBC Morcha Rahul Nagar also tweeted a video where actor Akshay Kumar can be seen welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the screening of Samrat Prithviraj.

The tweet reads 'Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji reaches Chanakyapuri PVR to watch Samrat Prithviraj'.

