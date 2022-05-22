Did Nirbhaya's Lawyer Feature In A List Of World's 6 Most Talented Women?
BOOM found that the graphic claiming the name of Seema Samridhi Kushwaha has featured in a list of world's 6 most talented women is fake.
A viral graphic claiming the name of Seema Samridhi Kushwaha, the legal counsel who fought for the Nirbhaya gangrape victim, has featured in a list of 'World's 6 Most Talented Women' is being shared on social media.
BOOM found that the claim in the viral graphic is not backed by any credible news source.
Seema Samridhi Kushwaha, currently an advocate in the Supreme Court of India, represented the victim's family in the infamous Nirbhaya gangrape case in 2012. Kushwaha had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party in January 2022, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The viral graphic shows a photo of Kushwaha along with Nirbhaya's mother.
The Hindi text with the graphic translates to "Heartfelt greetings to senior Supreme Court lawyer Seema Samridhi Kushwaha who featured in the list of World's 6 Most Talented Women. She played crucial role to get punishment for the perpetrators in the Delhi gangrape case."
(Hindi: दिल्ली रेप केस निर्भया काण्ड में दोषियों को सजा दिलवाने वाली सुप्रीम कोर्ट की वरिष्ठ वकील "सीमा समृद्धि कुशवाह" विश्व की 6 वी सबसे प्रतिभावन महिला की लिस्ट में शामिल होने पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं)
Facebook users have shared the viral graphic widely with similar claims. See Facebook posts here, here and here.
BOOM found that graphic with similar claims was also shared on Instagram.
Fact Check
BOOM checked for credible news reports about the 'List of World's 6 Most Talented Women' and Seema Samridhi Kushwaha's name in it but found none.
We found that news outlets like BBC, TIME and Forbes, publish lists like '100 Women of the year', 'World's Most Powerful Women' every year. However, we could not find the name of Kushwaha in any such lists.
We scanned the social media profiles of Kushwaha on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook but found no news about her name featuring in any such list.
BOOM dropped a message to Kushwaha over WhatsApp for her statement. The copy will be updated once we receive a reply.
Updated On: 2022-05-22T18:29:06+05:30
Claim : Image shows Seema Samridhi Kushwaha listed as one of Worlds 6 talented Women
Claimed By : Facebook Posts & Instagram
Fact Check : False
