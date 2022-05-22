Did Nirbhaya's Lawyer Feature In A List Of World's 6 Most Talented Women?

A viral graphic claiming the name of Seema Samridhi Kushwaha, the legal counsel who fought for the Nirbhaya gangrape victim, has featured in a list of 'World's 6 Most Talented Women' is being shared on social media.



BOOM found that the claim in the viral graphic is not backed by any credible news source.

Seema Samridhi Kushwaha, currently an advocate in the Supreme Court of India, represented the victim's family in the infamous Nirbhaya gangrape case in 2012. Kushwaha had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party in January 2022, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Also Read: No, This Viral Audio Of Ram Bhajan Was Not Sung By PM Narendra Modi

The viral graphic shows a photo of Kushwaha along with Nirbhaya's mother.

The Hindi text with the graphic translates to "Heartfelt greetings to senior Supreme Court lawyer Seema Samridhi Kushwaha who featured in the list of World's 6 Most Talented Women. She played crucial role to get punishment for the perpetrators in the Delhi gangrape case."

(Hindi: दिल्ली रेप केस निर्भया काण्ड में दोषियों को सजा दिलवाने वाली सुप्रीम कोर्ट की वरिष्ठ वकील "सीमा समृद्धि कुशवाह" विश्व की 6 वी सबसे प्रतिभावन महिला की लिस्ट में शामिल होने पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं)

Facebook users have shared the viral graphic widely with similar claims. See Facebook posts here, here and here.