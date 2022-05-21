No, This Viral Audio Of Ram Bhajan Was Not Sung By PM Narendra Modi

A viral audio of a Ram bhajan is being shared with the false claim that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice.

The video is being shared with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "You will be surprised if you find out who is singing this goddess hymn! This is none other than the Prime Minister of our country, Hon'ble Shri Narendra Modi. Blessed is the country where the Prime Minister is the one who knows and understands such religious faith and culture...* * it is a matter of great pride. sung like a professional singer"

(In Hindi - अगर आप को मालूम हो जाए कि यह देवी भजन कौन गा रहा है तो आप आश्चर्यचकित हो जाएंगे! यह और कोई नहीं है, यह हमारे देश के प्रधान मंत्री माननीय श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी हैं। धन्य है वह देश जहाँ का प्रधानमंत्री ऐसी धार्मिक आस्था व संस्कृति को जानने और समझने वाला हो...* *बहुत ही गर्व की बात है। एकदम प्रोफेशनल सिंगर की तरह गाया है)





The same video is also viral on Facebook and being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM ran a relevant keyword search taking a hint from the video and we found results with similar videos uploaded on YouTube with the same voice.

In one of the videos, it is mentioned that the bhajan was sung by Pujya Prembhushanji Maharaj. We then searched with this name and found the viral bhajan uploaded earleir on the a YouTube channel with the same name.

One can hear the same voice singing the bhajan in this video uploaded by Pujya Prembhushanji Maharaj YouTube channel on March 18, 2021, with the caption, "Pujya Prembhushanji Maharaj *Bhajan * Ram Naam Ke Sabun Se Jo"

The voice in the viral video and in this original video both match.

We then reached out to Pujya Prembhushanji Maharaj's YouTube channel with the number provided in the caption, and a person from his office confirmed to us that the bhajan being shared in the viral video was sung by Pujya Prembhushanji Maharaj's.

"The voice in this video is of Maharaj ji only, he has been singing this bhajan since 2018," a person from Pujya Prembhushanji Maharaj office told BOOM.



