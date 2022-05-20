Photo Of Congress Party Banner With 'Chor Group Meeting' Is Morphed

Claim

An image of a Congress party's banner is being shared on social media with a false claim that the picture shows the party mistakenly wrote 'Chor Group Meeting' (thief group meeting) instead of 'Core Group Meeting'. The Hindi caption with the photo translates to, "Had to write core group meeting, but mistakenly wrote the right thing chor group meeting." (Original text in Hindi: लिखना था core group meeting गलती से कभी कभी सही लिख गया chor group meeting)

Fact

BOOM performed a reverse image search to verify the photo and found several reports including WION and Zee news article carrying the original picture published in 2019. A comparison between the images clearly shows the viral photo is morphed with the original photo showing 'Core' written on the banner. BOOM Hindi debunked the same image earlier in 2021 when it went viral with a similar false claim.