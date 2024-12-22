A scripted video showing police officials helping a roadside vegetable vendor whose saree was stuck under a car's wheel is viral on social media as real incident, with posts commending the Indian police for their good work.

BOOM found that the viral clip does not show a real incident, and is part of a scripted video made for entertainment and educational purposes by a digital content creator.

The 56-second-long viral video features a woman selling vegetables at a roadside when a car arrives and parks over a part of her saree. As she gets stuck, two policemen are then seen helping the woman by using a jack to lift the car and free her saree. They then remove the wheel and take it with them to punish the car's owner.

This video is being shared on X with the caption, "Great job by the Indian police, big salute to them. Respect"

Great job by the Indian police, big salute to them🫡



Respect ✅ pic.twitter.com/VeF3WzYam5 — Shalini (@ShaliniCutiePe) December 21, 2024

Click here to see archive.

The video is also viral on Facebook with a similar caption.





Click here to see post and here for an archive.

Video Scripted For Entertainment And Educational Purposes

BOOM noted several users on X have pointed out below a viral post that the video is scripted. Taking a cue, we ran a reverse image search of the keyframes of the viral video using Google lens which led us to a YouTube channel featuring a longer version of it.

The six and half minute-long video was uploaded on the YouTube channel 3RD EYE on April 19, 2024 with the caption, "Who Is Correct..?😲 See What This Car Owner Did to The Poor Vegitable Seller | #lifelesson."

We noticed the YouTube video came with a disclaimer explaining that the channel features scripted dramas. The disclaimer stated, "Please be aware that this Channel features scripted dramas and parodies of Aware People in Different Situations. This Channel Brings Social Awareness Videos. These short films are for entertainment purposes only!"

A further search led us to the Facebook page of Sanjjana Galrani, where the video was uploaded on April 12, 2024 with the caption, "This Will Teach Us A Life Lesson..!"

The end of the video features a disclaimer stating, "This Reel Life Video footage published only for the purpose of educating the public by making them understand how the real world situations will be and picturized to educate public. Characters in this video are entertainment and education purpose."

We noticed this page uploads similar scripted videos of different imaginary incidents for awareness purposes.

The Sanjjana Galrani Facebook page 'Intro' section describes the creator as a "South Indian actress" and a popular blogger from Karnataka.









While content creators make such scripted videos of various social issues for spreading awareness, these videos do not represent any real incident and are imaginary.