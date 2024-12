A scripted video showing a group of men harassing a female passenger on a bus is being circulated on social media with the false claim that it shows a real incident which happened in Delhi.

BOOM found that the video has been made by a content creator and does not show a real incident.

The video shows a passenger on a bus recording the harassment of a fellow female passenger by a group of men. Moments later, the perpetrators threaten the man for raising a voice against the harassment.

Several social media users shared the video as a real incident, urging authorities to take necessary action.

A user on X posted the video with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Find these monsters in Delhi quickly".





Click here to view one such post and here for an archive.

The post has garnered over 2 million views on X at the time of writing this fact check.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the video keyframes and was led to a longer version of the video on a YouTube channel called Aman Beniwal, uploaded on February 23, 2023.

We went through the entire video and noticed a disclaimer at the 27-second mark stating that the content was created for entertainment purposes. Below is a screengrab of the disclaimer.





Furthermore, we observed that the channel also featured several prank videos.

On the Facebook page, Beniwal also referred to himself as a digital creator. See it here.