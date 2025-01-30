A photo from 2014 showing Tipu Sultan in Karnataka's tableau for the then Republic Day parade is viral claiming it is recent from 2025 celebrations held in Delhi.

BOOM found that the picture is not recent but from 2014. In the 2025 Republic Day Parade, the Karnataka government's theme for the tableau was the historic town of Lakkundi, located in the Gadag district.

In the viral photo, a tableau featuring Tipu Sultan holding a sword upward in his hand can be seen with the name of the state 'Karnataka' in Hindi.

A Facebook user posted the picture with a caption, "Tipu sultan. Most powerful and most iconic movment of Republic day parade. 26 January 2025". (sic)





BOOM ran a reverse search on the photo and found an article published by India Today on January 26, 2014, carrying the same photo.

The article reported about the controversy surrounding the Karnataka government's decision at the time to feature Tipu Sultan in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search on Doordarshan National's official YouTube channel and found that visuals of Karnataka's tableau at the Republic Day parade were streamed live on January 26, 2014.

The tableau featuring Tipu Sultan's portrait, presented by the then Karnataka government at the 65th Republic Day parade, can be seen starting from the 2:00:20 timestamp.

Karnataka's 2025 Republic Day Parade Theme: Lakkundi

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence published on January 22, 2025, the current Karnataka government chose the theme "Lakkundi: Cradle of Stone Craft."

DD News on January 26, 2025, reported that Karnataka’s tableau celebrated the historic town of Lakkundi, located in the Gadag district.

The report says, "The town, situated 70 kilometers from Hubli City, is renowned for its intricately carved temples, stepwells, and inscriptions from the Chalukya dynasty. The tableau also highlighted the exquisitely carved temples and ornate pillars of the Nanneswara temple. The tableau depicted the architectural marvels and the region’s cultural legacy, showcasing its importance as a destination for history enthusiasts and tourists exploring Karnataka’s culturally rich heritage."

The visuals of Karnataka's tableau in the 2025 Republic Day parade can be viewed on Doordarshan National's official YouTube channel's live stream from the 2:32:00 timestamp onwards.







